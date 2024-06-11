Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000. Howard Hughes accounts for 3.0% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Howard Hughes as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HHH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,181,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,891,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,352,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,259,000 after purchasing an additional 193,957 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,023,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 394,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,577,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Howard Hughes Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of HHH stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.21. 156,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,125. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.50.
Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes
In related news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at $676,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Howard Hughes
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
