Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.27.

NYSE MLM traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $545.76. The company had a trading volume of 332,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,991. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

