Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,974,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,542,556. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.21.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

