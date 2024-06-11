Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Holdings Increased by Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 109.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Pitney Bowes comprises 0.4% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of PBI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.02. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.00 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.22%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

