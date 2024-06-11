Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 142.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458,072 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $106,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of Biohaven stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 683,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,394. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.70). On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 48,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,574,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,557,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 48,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,574,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,557,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 252,734 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,764. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

