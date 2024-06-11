Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $183.41 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,391,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186,158 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises about 0.4% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.40% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $183,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.15. The stock had a trading volume of 550,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,534. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.36. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.61 and a twelve month high of $148.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total transaction of $5,576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $156,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $141,048.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total transaction of $5,576,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,697 shares of company stock worth $28,731,215. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

