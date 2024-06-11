Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 542,453 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 296.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 725,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542,453 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $152,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 120,845 shares of company stock valued at $26,577,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.20. 595,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,367. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $226.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

