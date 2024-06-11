Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 559,414 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,414 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.82% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $137,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 217,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

ASO stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.69. 6,280,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,054. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

