Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 185,761 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 760,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 185,761 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.23% of D.R. Horton worth $115,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,282. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.83.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.