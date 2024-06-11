Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires Shares of 479,187 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 479,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned about 0.09% of First Horizon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 268.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 57.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

FHN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,543,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,813,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

