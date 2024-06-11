Point72 Europe London LLP Buys 6,500 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.1% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,806,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,308,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,669,000 after acquiring an additional 307,109 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ICE traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $134.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.69 and its 200 day moving average is $130.87. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.