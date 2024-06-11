Point72 Europe London LLP Buys New Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,738,000. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for 1.6% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Bio-Rad Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIO. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.67.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded down $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.20. The stock had a trading volume of 191,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,635. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.81. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

