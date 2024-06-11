Point72 Europe London LLP Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Point72 Europe London LLP raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $52,136,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK traded down $8.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $757.67. 498,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $777.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $790.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

