Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases New Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,334,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 4,805.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after buying an additional 1,374,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at $35,371,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,729,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,210,615 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,543,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $88.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.