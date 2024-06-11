Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases New Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PPL by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in PPL by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

PPL Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. 4,245,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,777. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.