Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases Shares of 13,600 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,000. ASML makes up approximately 1.3% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $5.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,036.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $942.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $877.79. The firm has a market cap of $408.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

