Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Reduced by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.05% of Pool worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Pool by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,544. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $308.45 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

