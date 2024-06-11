Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,763,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,089,000 after buying an additional 1,017,503 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,112,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,460,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 507,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,005,000 after buying an additional 258,275 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POR. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:POR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 38,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,311. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,463 shares of company stock worth $274,064. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

