PotCoin Hits Market Cap of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 41% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $29.60 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00115740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00013516 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000016 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001487 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 88% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

