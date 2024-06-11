Power Corp of Canada Acquires New Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 321,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $473,568,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766,870 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663,997 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 694.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,984,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,628,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,700. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $26.81.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

