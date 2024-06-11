Power Corp of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Power Corp of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,892 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 8,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 582.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 53,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 45,711 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 6,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.3 %

GPC stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.02. The company had a trading volume of 767,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,905. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $170.57. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.43 and a 200 day moving average of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

