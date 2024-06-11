Power Corp of Canada Has $4.12 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Power Corp of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 130.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 32.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

STT stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.12. 3,550,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,829. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

