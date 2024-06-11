Power Corp of Canada Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Power Corp of Canada raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 480,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 984,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,785,000 after acquiring an additional 50,995 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 99,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 836,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.37. 382,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,217. The firm has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.62%.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.