Power Corp of Canada Has $8.53 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Power Corp of Canada lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 0.9% of Power Corp of Canada’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Booking by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $24,841,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Booking by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,788.70. The company had a trading volume of 219,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,910. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,650.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,559.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,579.36 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,351 shares of company stock worth $18,440,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

