Power Corp of Canada Sells 158 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Power Corp of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,085 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in F5 were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 203.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,052,000 after buying an additional 324,886 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after buying an additional 317,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $45,937,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after buying an additional 212,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 3,545.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 172,977 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after buying an additional 168,232 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,043. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.16 and a 52 week high of $199.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,790.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $94,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,766 shares of company stock worth $2,026,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

