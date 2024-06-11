Power Corp of Canada Sells 59,793 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Power Corp of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,793 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 1.2% of Power Corp of Canada’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,829,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,191,000 after buying an additional 263,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,852. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.64%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

