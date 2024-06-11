Power Corp of Canada Takes $5.67 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in McKesson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $591.17. The company had a trading volume of 445,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,242. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.00. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $389.48 and a one year high of $592.12.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,687 shares of company stock worth $15,982,093. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.