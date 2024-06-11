Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.79.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $353,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $672,309.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,161 shares in the company, valued at $37,883,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $353,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,682 shares of company stock worth $3,339,465. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at $65,000.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.