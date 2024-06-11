PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $22.80 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $22.80 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.52.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PWSC

PowerSchool Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 1.06.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $829,397.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,087,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,226,093.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $829,397.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,087,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,226,093.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 16,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $355,468.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,393,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,103 shares of company stock worth $7,499,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in PowerSchool by 106.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.