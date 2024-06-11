PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PWSC. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.52.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 1.06. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PowerSchool news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $137,047.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 253,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $137,047.95. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 253,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,715,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,629,490.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 356,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,454. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 34.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 42.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 331.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79,105 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PowerSchool by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

