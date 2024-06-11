Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Preformed Line Products Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $128.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.38. The company has a market capitalization of $630.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $104.96 and a 52-week high of $184.82.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 8.20%.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 215.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.