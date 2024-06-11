ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.42

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.42 and last traded at $80.37, with a volume of 1474074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.01.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.88.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 175.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $754,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.