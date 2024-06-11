PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.73.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $175.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. PTC has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.46.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in PTC by 147.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 68,513 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $9,849,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 32,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

