Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $1,299,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.75.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.71. 782,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,005. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $312.25.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

