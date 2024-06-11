Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading 4.3% Higher

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78. Approximately 81,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 201,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 10.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $744.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 189,227 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

