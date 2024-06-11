Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading 4.3% Higher

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSEGet Free Report) rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78. Approximately 81,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 201,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

The firm has a market cap of $744.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 189,227 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

