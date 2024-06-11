PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Up 3.2%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.84. 485,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,304,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.
PureCycle Technologies Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $999.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
