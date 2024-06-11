PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Up 3.2%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.84. 485,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,304,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

The company has a market cap of $999.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

