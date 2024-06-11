Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 28,681 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,694,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.58% of Target worth $383,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.37. 997,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,347. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.19. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

