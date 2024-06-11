Putnam Investments LLC Buys 101,613 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,647,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,613 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $347,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 804,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,509,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:COF traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.70. The stock had a trading volume of 644,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,671. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $149.94. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.16 and its 200-day moving average is $135.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

