Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,046,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 204,926 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $538,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.13. 4,196,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,592,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 640,870 shares of company stock valued at $181,608,198. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

