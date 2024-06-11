Putnam Investments LLC Has $469.02 Million Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3,384.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,587,066 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $469,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CRH by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,017,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Down 2.1 %

CRH stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.73. 2,795,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,486. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.