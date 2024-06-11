Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,438 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 1.21% of DuPont de Nemours worth $399,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.71. The stock had a trading volume of 606,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,718. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

