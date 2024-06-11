Putnam Investments LLC Sells 182,269 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,205,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 182,269 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Alphabet worth $1,156,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $4,101,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,425 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,600,970,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,852,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,128 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,538,973. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.91. 5,249,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,364,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

