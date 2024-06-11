Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.92

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.92 and last traded at $31.92, with a volume of 10560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $523.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,468,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,442 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 108.70% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $419,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

