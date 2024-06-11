Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.97 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $312.70 million and approximately $34.89 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.97 or 0.00004440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,530.51 or 0.05272695 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00047134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009139 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00013717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,187,672 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.