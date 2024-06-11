Raymond James Lowers Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $55.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.88.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.06. Braze has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $383,231.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $383,231.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,794.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $160,066.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 224,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 537.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,053,000 after purchasing an additional 826,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after buying an additional 810,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

