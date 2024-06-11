Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,248 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson Group worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. 828,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,468. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.37.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

