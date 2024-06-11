Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 372,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,054 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Newell Brands worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Newell Brands by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 20.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 470,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 481.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476,644 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Ridge Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 111,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,269. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

