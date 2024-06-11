Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 273.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,727 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,949,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 324,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after buying an additional 108,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,424,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,452,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,140,000.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $90.65. 540,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,739. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.27 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 3.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

