Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 289.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,859,000 after acquiring an additional 409,810 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 67.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 946,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,527,000 after purchasing an additional 380,383 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 42.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,244,000 after purchasing an additional 349,561 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 851,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 306,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.49. 450,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,515. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

