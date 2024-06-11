Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 106,810 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,810 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in eBay by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in eBay by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,190,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.